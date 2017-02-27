Chapel Hill murder suspect arrested in Charlotte
Chapel Hill police arrested Alexis Shenell Joyner, of Durham, in connection to the death of Edward Young III. Young was shot on Feb. 26 at the Red Roof Inn at 5623 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. and later died at Duke University Hospital.
