Can New C3 Lab Expansion Save the Sce...

Can New C3 Lab Expansion Save the Scene in South End?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

Sure, "cool" is subjective, but it would be hard to argue that the once-hip neighborhood hasn't lost a ton of its culture over the last year and a half, mostly to make room for condos, townhomes and office buildings. Most Charlotteans are familiar with the businesses and events lost , relocated or scattered , all affected either directly or indirectly by development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kip Mace 14 hr Reporter 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Tue Doc Bee 4,943
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Mar 18 I Did Not Need to... 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 17 Earl 25
Chiva Mar 17 Uhuh 2
The ex gov visits Trump Mar 16 Fred Herbert 4
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 13 ThomasA 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC