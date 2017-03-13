Boltons sentenced to jail time, resti...

Boltons sentenced to jail time, restitution

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBTV

Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton, were sentenced to prison Friday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Forrest County. Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Charles Bolton to three years and nine months in prison for tax evasion and filing a false tax return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Sat I Did Not Need to... 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 17 Earl 25
Chiva Mar 17 Uhuh 2
The ex gov visits Trump Mar 16 Fred Herbert 4
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 13 ThomasA 4
Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13) Mar 12 Nekenge 3
Where is life coach? (Jan '15) Mar 12 Life coach 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,681,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC