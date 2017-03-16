Bojangles' expands presence in Charlo...

Bojangles' expands presence in Charlotte market

Bojangles' Inc. will open its newest location in Huntersville next week. The chicken-and-biscuits chain says it will open at 10321 Cane Creek Drive, off Old Statesville Road, on Tuesday - its third Huntersville location.

