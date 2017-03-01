ATM skimmers on the prowl in the Charlotte area Read Story Xavier Walton
In the last 24 hours, police have discovered two ATM skimmers in the Charlotte area. One was found at an extremely popular shopping center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
