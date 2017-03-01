An aerial shot of Ballantyne Corporate Park and the surrounding areas
Northwood Investors, a New York-based investment firm, has bought Ballantyne Corporate Park in the largest single real estate transaction in Charlotte's history. A total sale price of Ballantyne Corporate Park, rumored for months, wasn't given, though real estate sources said the sale would total more than $1 billion.
Read more at WBTV.
