Adaptive-use project to transform Bow...

Adaptive-use project to transform Bowers Fiber building in lower South End

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Another adaptive-reuse project will soon commence in lower South End. Charlotte-based White Point Partners will begin work on the Bowers Fiber Inc. building, at the intersection of Yancey and Old Pineville roads, in the coming months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New police chief in Belmont can't arrest anyone... (Apr '16) 4 hr tarzan 14
Police Dept. 4 hr tarzan 4
Middle school 10 hr PROrunner 3
Stanley joined AYFL 13 hr GoBigBlue 6
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mon ThomasA 4
Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13) Sun Nekenge 3
Where is life coach? (Jan '15) Mar 12 Life coach 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Mecklenburg County was issued at March 15 at 3:55AM EDT

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,704 • Total comments across all topics: 279,558,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC