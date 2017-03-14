Adaptive-use project to transform Bowers Fiber building in lower South End
Another adaptive-reuse project will soon commence in lower South End. Charlotte-based White Point Partners will begin work on the Bowers Fiber Inc. building, at the intersection of Yancey and Old Pineville roads, in the coming months.
