a CBJ Morning Buzz: Uptown Charlotte turns green; Flag fracas at...
Today's top local stories: Uptown Charlotte was awash in green on Saturday for a parade and festival marking St. Patrick's Day - check out scenes in the accompanying photo gallery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|wade
|4,941
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Sat
|I Did Not Need to...
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Mar 17
|Earl
|25
|Chiva
|Mar 17
|Uhuh
|2
|The ex gov visits Trump
|Mar 16
|Fred Herbert
|4
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|4
|Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Nekenge
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC