911 call says man acting - crazy,' possibly armed prior to Charlotte police fatal shooting
A 911 call made prior to the fatal shooting of a Ukrainian immigrant by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shows officers were expecting a suicide threat on March 8 when they arrived at the scene in a north Charlotte neighborhood. Recordings released Monday show officers were told a white male wearing yellow boots and jeans was "having a mental breakdown," and searching a home for parts of a rifle gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Belmont
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|21 hr
|Proud yankee
|4,942
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Mar 18
|I Did Not Need to...
|1
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Boogie
|25
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Mar 17
|Earl
|25
|Stanley joined AYFL
|Mar 17
|FootBall fan
|7
|Chiva
|Mar 17
|Uhuh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC