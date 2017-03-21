911 call says man acting - crazy,' po...

911 call says man acting - crazy,' possibly armed prior to Charlotte police fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WBTV

A 911 call made prior to the fatal shooting of a Ukrainian immigrant by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shows officers were expecting a suicide threat on March 8 when they arrived at the scene in a north Charlotte neighborhood. Recordings released Monday show officers were told a white male wearing yellow boots and jeans was "having a mental breakdown," and searching a home for parts of a rifle gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) 7 hr Belmont 22
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 21 hr Proud yankee 4,942
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Mar 18 I Did Not Need to... 1
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Mar 17 Boogie 25
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 17 Earl 25
Stanley joined AYFL Mar 17 FootBall fan 7
Chiva Mar 17 Uhuh 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mecklenburg County was issued at March 21 at 8:02PM EDT

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC