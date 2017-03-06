3 arrested, charged in connection wit...

3 arrested, charged in connection with 20 robberies in Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC 5 hr Totally 1
Susan J. Inabinett 5 hr backup 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) 5 hr Wright 133
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Sun TheBrewer 69
Chiva Sun TheBrewer 1
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Mar 3 2labman 3
Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09) Mar 2 Albe 6
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,105 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC