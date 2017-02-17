Winter Jam: Top Christian recording a...

Winter Jam: Top Christian recording artists coming to Charlotte Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2017 takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday. Feb. 19, at the Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) 32 min ThomasA 9
dwight powell (Jan '12) 22 hr Lurn two spale 75
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Thu jack 2
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Thu Gotta WeWe 14
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
mountain island lake, gaston county side Feb 14 just wondering 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Feb 14 Facto 13
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC