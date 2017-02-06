Will this development northeast of Ch...

Will this development northeast of Charlotte become the next Birkdale?

With a growing population, the completed Interstate 485 loop and a market looking for walkable, mixed-use developments, MPV Properties is betting that the time is right for a new "town center"-style project that would straddle the line along northeast Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties. The new development, to be called Farmington, would resemble centers such as Baxter Village in Fort Mill and Birkdale Village that mix shops, restaurants, offices and residences.

