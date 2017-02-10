Why will people be running around Charlotte in their undies this weekend?
If you happen to be standing at the corner of College and Tryon streets in uptown on Saturday, don't be alarmed by the grown men and women streaking down the street in their underwear. It's just a charity thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|11 hr
|MarkJ-
|6
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|13 hr
|JesusHatesYou
|12
|ICE To Arrest Construction Co Owners
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|I am God's messenger mga
|Sat
|Anglish101
|2
|The White House is White again!!
|Sat
|Anglish101
|2
|Belk can go to he//
|Thu
|Bye
|3
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Thu
|LongJohn
|267
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC