What's the repair bill for Google Fiber, AT&T damage?

CHARLOTTE, NC - As contractors increasingly dig around Charlotte to install super-fast AT&T and Google Fiber broadband networks, claims are piling up for broken water mains, cracked streets and other damage to city property. Since July 2015, the city of Charlotte has sent contractors more than $688,000 in repair bills, with the number of claims spiking in recent months, according to an Observer analysis of city data.

