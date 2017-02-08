Veterans Canteen Meetings at Levine Senior Center
Local veterans of all ages are invited to attend a gathering to meet other veterans, enjoy donuts and coffee, engage in fellowship while developing camaraderie with other veterans from all branches of service. Army, Navy, Marine and Airmen veterans all join in the discussions and activities.
