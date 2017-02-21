Undocumented N.C. immigrants rumored arrested
The Spanish language newspaper Que Pasa Mi Gente is reporting agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested five undocumented immigrants Tuesday at the Country Club Apartments off Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. ICE reportedly made the arrests about 7:30 a.m. The Observer contacted ICE via email and asked if the agency can verify the arrests.
