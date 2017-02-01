Traffic 5 mins ago 5:13 a.m.1 killed in crash on South Tryon

Traffic 5 mins ago 5:13 a.m.1 killed ...

1 killed in crash on South Tryon

Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. One person was killed after police say they crashed into a power pole in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road just past midnight.

