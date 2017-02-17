Traffic 47 mins ago 4:24 p.m.Man struck, killed in northeast Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 62-year-old David Victor Miller was hit by an SUV traveling down the 6500 block of Reagan Drive near Graham Meadow Drive around 8:15. He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later after surgery.
