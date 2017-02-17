Traffic 47 mins ago 4:24 p.m.Man stru...

Traffic 47 mins ago 4:24 p.m.Man struck, killed in northeast Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 62-year-old David Victor Miller was hit by an SUV traveling down the 6500 block of Reagan Drive near Graham Meadow Drive around 8:15. He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later after surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... 7 hr Mark mark 1
I am God's messenger mga 16 hr I amwise 3
The White House is White again!! 19 hr WesternCivilizedMan 4
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 20 hr Deportation Squad 2
dwight powell (Jan '12) Feb 16 Lurn two spale 75
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Feb 16 Gotta WeWe 14
Thank God 4 TRUMP Feb 14 Facto 13
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC