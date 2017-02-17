Traffic 43 mins ago 7:59 a.m.Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Cabarrus County
According to NC Highway Patrol, troopers responded to an accident at the intersection of Lower Rocky River Road and Morrison Road just before 5 a.m. A witness told NBC Charlotte that the driver was going too fast and ran off the road before hitting a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Lurn two spale
|75
|Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in...
|Thu
|jack
|2
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|Thu
|Gotta WeWe
|14
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|mountain island lake, gaston county side
|Feb 14
|just wondering
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Feb 14
|Facto
|13
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC