Traffic 22 mins ago 10:23 a.m.Overnight detours to affect I-77 near uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Detours are coming to I-77 near uptown Charlotte as crews continue work on the I-77 toll lanes. The detours will be set up overnight and are planned between the interchange with I-85 and the Brookshire Freeway.
