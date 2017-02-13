Traffic 18 mins ago 8:57 a.m.Pedestrian seriously injured in Rock Hill crash
According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported collision involving a pedestrian in the 2500 block of Cherry Road. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man lying in the road with severe injuries to his head and right arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|3 hr
|Facto
|13
|Jimmy Kilgo--Kilgo's Kanteen WSOC TV show (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Rusty woods
|90
|The White House is White again!!
|Sun
|Facto
|3
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|Sun
|Facto
|13
|ICE To Arrest Construction Co Owners
|Feb 11
|ThomasA
|2
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 11
|Anglish101
|2
|Belk can go to he//
|Feb 9
|Bye
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC