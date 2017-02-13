Traffic 18 mins ago 8:57 a.m.Pedestri...

Traffic 18 mins ago 8:57 a.m.Pedestrian seriously injured in Rock Hill crash

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported collision involving a pedestrian in the 2500 block of Cherry Road. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man lying in the road with severe injuries to his head and right arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God 4 TRUMP 3 hr Facto 13
Jimmy Kilgo--Kilgo's Kanteen WSOC TV show (Dec '09) Sun Rusty woods 90
The White House is White again!! Sun Facto 3
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Sun Facto 13
ICE To Arrest Construction Co Owners Feb 11 ThomasA 2
I am God's messenger mga Feb 11 Anglish101 2
Belk can go to he// Feb 9 Bye 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC