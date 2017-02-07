Traffic 16 mins ago 8:41 a.m.Construction worker dies after falling from truck, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Police in southwest Charlotte say a construction worker died after falling from the back of a work truck Monday. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a Medic assist call in the 500 block of Skipwith Place Monday around 11 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found Jeffery Roger Latka lying in the road with a severe head injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|N2Deep0U2
|8
|Superbowel
|Tue
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Mon
|Byehispanics
|5
|What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Truthful
|73
|I am God's messenger mga
|Sun
|Iambrilliant
|1
|Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Jimbo2015
|81
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Feb 3
|HaHa
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC