Traffic 16 mins ago 8:41 a.m.Construction worker dies after falling from truck, police say

Construction worker dies after falling from truck, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Police in southwest Charlotte say a construction worker died after falling from the back of a work truck Monday. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a Medic assist call in the 500 block of Skipwith Place Monday around 11 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found Jeffery Roger Latka lying in the road with a severe head injury.

