Time Out Youth's new facilities may enable a youth shelter
Published: February 24, 2017 in A&E / Life&Style , Featured Stories Updated: February 23, 2017 at 4:30 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Time Out Youth Center Executive Director Rodney Tucker wants the newly-created homeless youth facility that is under construction to be warm and welcoming. It also has an American with Disabilities Act compliant ramp is being built so that those who are handicapped can access the area without issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Raped NC
|Thu
|MAGA2016
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Hickey Bobbie
|4,935
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Wed
|MarkJ-
|20
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|AmericanRider1776
|130
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Feb 20
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC