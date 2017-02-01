Tillis staff meets with anti-Trump protest leaders Read Story Rad Berky
Staff members of Senator Thom Tillis held a 90-minute meeting Wednesday with leaders of protest groups who have been staging weekly anti-Trump rallies outside the Senator's North Charlotte office. MoveOn.Org and another group called Resist Trump have staged demonstrations each of the last two Tuesdays outside Tillis' office.
Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
