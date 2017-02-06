This townhouse project in south Charlotte has 1,000 already interested
The Charlotte market's appetite for townhouses doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon - in fact, demand for upcoming townhouses in south Charlotte's Waverly project has led to a wait list of about 1,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Truthful
|73
|I am God's messenger mga
|10 hr
|Iambrilliant
|1
|Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Jimbo2015
|81
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Fri
|HaHa
|3
|womens march in charlotte
|Feb 3
|Grape Vodka
|3
|Mexican Shooting
|Feb 3
|Timmy_
|2
|Pack your bags
|Feb 2
|IB Normal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC