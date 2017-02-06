This townhouse project in south Charl...

This townhouse project in south Charlotte has 1,000 already interested

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The Charlotte market's appetite for townhouses doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon - in fact, demand for upcoming townhouses in south Charlotte's Waverly project has led to a wait list of about 1,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12) 2 hr Truthful 73
I am God's messenger mga 10 hr Iambrilliant 1
Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11) Sun Jimbo2015 81
Thank God 4 TRUMP Fri HaHa 3
womens march in charlotte Feb 3 Grape Vodka 3
Mexican Shooting Feb 3 Timmy_ 2
Pack your bags Feb 2 IB Normal 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC