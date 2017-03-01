The hottest housing zip codes in Char...

The hottest housing zip codes in Charlotte Read Story Bill McGinty

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, has been ranked fifteenth out of the top 50 best cities to live in a recent survey. Charlotte's real estate home values climbed 7.4% last year, according to Zillow, and are forecast to go up another 3.1% next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 11 hr Timmy_ 4,938
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Tue wtf 2
Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!! Tue Jessica Smith 1
Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ... Feb 26 TylerDarrow 1
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Feb 24 Nixum479 3
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Feb 23 Fred 20
Women Raped NC Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Mecklenburg County was issued at March 01 at 7:27PM EST

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC