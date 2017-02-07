That Viral 'Handshake Teacher' Has Si...

That Viral 'Handshake Teacher' Has Simple School Day Advice For Parents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Switched

The North Carolina teacher who charmed the internet with his personalized handshakes for each of his students has now turned to parents to offer some advice. Barry White Jr., who teaches English at Ashley Park PreK-8 School in Charlotte, North Carolina, went viral in September when the school district posted a video that shows him kicking off class with customized handshakes for his 40 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) 4 hr N2Deep0U2 8
Superbowel 19 hr Football Head 3
Pack your bags Mon Byehispanics 5
What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12) Mon Truthful 73
I am God's messenger mga Sun Iambrilliant 1
Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11) Feb 5 Jimbo2015 81
Thank God 4 TRUMP Feb 3 HaHa 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC