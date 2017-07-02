Taylor/Theus Holdings Launches Several Self-Storage Projects in Charlotte, NC
Update 2/7/17 Taylor/Theus has acquired a 5-acre site on University City Boulevard in Charlotte on which it intends to develop a self-storage facility. The three-story facility will be part of a retail development being built by commercial real estate company MPV Properties LLC and developer Tribek Properties, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superbowel
|10 hr
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Mon
|Byehispanics
|5
|What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Truthful
|73
|I am God's messenger mga
|Sun
|Iambrilliant
|1
|Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Jimbo2015
|81
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Feb 3
|HaHa
|3
|womens march in charlotte
|Feb 3
|Grape Vodka
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC