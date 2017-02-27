South Charlotte's newest residents? -...

South Charlotte's newest residents? - Big bushy tail. Was trotting down the sidewalk.'

Nine people reported coyotes last month, including one person in Matthews who wrote that a coyote was in his backyard "eating my dog's food." A Myers Park woman said a large gray coyote "was trotting down the sidewalk," and another report said a coyote "walked the entire length of the block down the middle of the road."

