South Boulevard site sells for $797,500

Principals at MPV Properties and Tribek Properties recently sold a 5.03-acre site on University City Boulevard to Columbia self-storage developer Taylor/Theus Holdings. The property at 2400 South Boulevard was sold for $797,500 in a deal that closed on Jan. 24. Located just outside of the I-485 loop between UNC-Charlotte and Harrisburg, the property is ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.