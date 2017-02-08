Retailers open shop at Waverly as construction progresses
More than a year after construction kicked off at this 90-acre, mixed-use development in south Charlotte, retailers have opened their doors and residents have moved into apartments and homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belk can go to he//
|1 hr
|Where
|1
|Superbowel
|Tue
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Feb 6
|Byehispanics
|5
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 5
|Iambrilliant
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Feb 3
|HaHa
|3
|Mexican Shooting
|Feb 3
|Timmy_
|2
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|NOT COOL
|72
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC