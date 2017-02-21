Report: Duke lied about water migration

Report: Duke lied about water migration

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Photo after photo, Amy Brown showed Belmont city leaders how bottled water has taken over her life. The images depicted crates of it stuffed in her living room, lining the bathroom sink as her 4-year-old son brushed his teeth and another showing the bottles piled higher than her son as he posed for a photo on his birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Raped NC Thu MAGA2016 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Thu Hickey Bobbie 4,935
Thank God 4 TRUMP Wed MarkJ- 20
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Feb 21 AmericanRider1776 130
www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09) Feb 20 curious 2
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Feb 19 Mark mark 1
I am God's messenger mga Feb 19 I amwise 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Libya
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC