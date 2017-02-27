Police source says shootout in Charlotte on Saturday was a "planned, targeted ambush"
Investigators with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are still piecing together a shoot-out in Charlotte on Saturday that had people in the area ducking for cover. WBTV has learned that police are checking surveillance cameras in the areas of 9th Street and N. Caldwell Street to see if the shooting and the gunmen were caught on camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|I Hate Syracuse
|4,936
|Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ...
|Sun
|TylerDarrow
|1
|Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in...
|Feb 24
|Nixum479
|3
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|Feb 23
|Fred
|20
|Women Raped NC
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Feb 22
|MarkJ-
|20
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|AmericanRider1776
|130
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC