Police source says shootout in Charlo...

Police source says shootout in Charlotte on Saturday was a "planned, targeted ambush"

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: WBTV

Investigators with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are still piecing together a shoot-out in Charlotte on Saturday that had people in the area ducking for cover. WBTV has learned that police are checking surveillance cameras in the areas of 9th Street and N. Caldwell Street to see if the shooting and the gunmen were caught on camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 10 hr I Hate Syracuse 4,936
Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ... Sun TylerDarrow 1
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Feb 24 Nixum479 3
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Feb 23 Fred 20
Women Raped NC Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Feb 22 MarkJ- 20
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Feb 21 AmericanRider1776 130
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC