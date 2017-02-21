Police investigate 2 armed robberies 5 miles apart...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|3 hr
|Eduardo
|17
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Mon
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Feb 18
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 18
|Deportation Squad
|2
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Feb 16
|Lurn two spale
|75
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC