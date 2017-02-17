Plane collides with deer on takeoff a...

Plane collides with deer on takeoff at Charlotte airport

A flight bound for Mississippi from Charlotte declared an emergency after it collided with a deer while taking off Wednesday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration , PSA Airlines flight 5320, a subsidiary of American Airlines, attempted to take off from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport when the collision with the deer happened on Runway 36C.

