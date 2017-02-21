Person suspected of robbing bank crashes into tree in south Charlotte
The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank on the 2900 block of South Boulevard. Police said the person suspected of robbing the bank then crashed a vehicle into a tree on the 2800 block of Phillips Avenue, near the intersection of Barringer Drive.
