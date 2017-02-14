Person jumps from stolen vehicle in north Charlotte, taken into custody
The incident began when officers located a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and N. Graham Street, which is near the Double Oaks neighborhood in north Charlotte. Police said the man in the vehicle jumped out near Carter Street, but was quickly taken into custody.
Read more at WBTV.
