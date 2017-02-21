Person found dead on I-85 near Sugar Creek Rd in Charlotte
The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on southbound I-85 near exit 42, which is the Sugar Creek Road exit. Police said they were conducting a death investigation, but did not give further details.
