OXCO relocates to South Carolina

OXCO relocates to South Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

OXCO, Inc., a light manufacturer and supplier of nonwoven materials, is moving their manufacturing headquarters to Lakemont Business Park in York County, South Carolina. The Charlotte-based company, currently located in a 79,000-square-foot building at 500 Gulf Drive in Charlotte, has plans to relocate to a new 150,000-200,000-square-foot facility on approximately 21 acres in the business ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God 4 TRUMP 15 hr MarkJ- 16
www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09) 16 hr curious 2
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Sun Mark mark 1
I am God's messenger mga Sun I amwise 3
The White House is White again!! Sat WesternCivilizedMan 4
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Sat Deportation Squad 2
dwight powell (Jan '12) Feb 16 Lurn two spale 75
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC