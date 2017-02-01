Open Door School hosts positive discipline workshop
On Thursday, February 2, Open Door School will host the first installment of a two-part workshop entitled "Focusing on Solutions: Positive Discipline Tools for Families." The workshop will take place in Freeman Hall at Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte, located at 234 N. Sharon Amity Road.
