Olde Mecklenburg is opening a new brewery outside of Charlotte

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Charlotte's biggest local brewery, said Monday that it plans to open a new brewing facility in Cornelius. The brewery will be located in the 51,000 square-foot building formerly occupied by MacLean Curtis, which moved its manufacturing facilities to Mooresville last year.

