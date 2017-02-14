Officials host heroin and opiate conf...

Officials host heroin and opiate conference in Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Law enforcement officials and community leaders hosted a conference Tuesday to raise awareness and address prevention in the rise of heroin and opiate abuse in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. The conference involved members of the U.S. Attorney's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mecklenburg County, Anuvia Prevention and Recover Center and Cardinal Innovations .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dwight powell (Jan '12) 6 hr YOUR ARE NOSY 74
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 20 hr Joshua 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Tue Facto 13
Jimmy Kilgo--Kilgo's Kanteen WSOC TV show (Dec '09) Feb 12 Rusty woods 90
The White House is White again!! Feb 12 Facto 3
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Feb 12 Facto 13
ICE To Arrest Construction Co Owners Feb 11 ThomasA 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC