Officials host heroin and opiate conference in Charlotte
Law enforcement officials and community leaders hosted a conference Tuesday to raise awareness and address prevention in the rise of heroin and opiate abuse in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. The conference involved members of the U.S. Attorney's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mecklenburg County, Anuvia Prevention and Recover Center and Cardinal Innovations .
