Noise from construction on I-77 leading to restless nights for some
Joretta Lawrence has lived along Whisnant Street for nearly 20 years, but as Charlotte grows she says people on this block are the unseen casualties. Much of the work on the toll lane project is carried out under the cover of darkness, and Joretta Lawrence said jack hammers and the constant sound of moving trucks also add to her stress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|3 hr
|Facto
|13
|Jimmy Kilgo--Kilgo's Kanteen WSOC TV show (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Rusty woods
|90
|The White House is White again!!
|Sun
|Facto
|3
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|Sun
|Facto
|13
|ICE To Arrest Construction Co Owners
|Feb 11
|ThomasA
|2
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 11
|Anglish101
|2
|Belk can go to he//
|Feb 9
|Bye
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC