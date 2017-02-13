Noise from construction on I-77 leadi...

Noise from construction on I-77 leading to restless nights for some

Joretta Lawrence has lived along Whisnant Street for nearly 20 years, but as Charlotte grows she says people on this block are the unseen casualties. Much of the work on the toll lane project is carried out under the cover of darkness, and Joretta Lawrence said jack hammers and the constant sound of moving trucks also add to her stress.

