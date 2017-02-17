New plan would add rail to airport, L...

New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman, Matthews - " at once

WBTV reports that:

Charlotte transit officials are considering an ambitious plan to extend light rail to the airport, Matthews and Iredell County - and virtually all at once. - Charlotte transit officials are considering an ambitious plan to extend light rail to the airport, Matthews and Iredell County and virtually all at once.

Mark mark

Since: Nov 14

19,658

Charlotte,NC

#1 19 hrs ago
Billions and billions of dollars. I'm leaving this city and county ASAP.
Charlotte, NC

