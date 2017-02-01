NC ranks among worst in U.S. for structurally deficient bridges
Thousands of bridges across North Carolina are considered structurally deficient -- many of them in Charlotte -- and lawmakers are starting to take the first steps in figuring out how to pay for the desperately needed repairs. There are 15 bridges in Mecklenburg County that need help, and one of worst is the Interstate 277 bridge over Brevard Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pack your bags
|18 hr
|IB Normal
|4
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|18 hr
|IB Normal
|2
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Wed
|NOT COOL
|72
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Wed
|N2Deep0U2
|6
|blackwoods of mt. holly
|Jan 31
|Grape Vodka
|3
|autumn woods hoa (Jul '12)
|Jan 29
|wtf
|26
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC