NC: CATS Adding More I-77 Bus Trips as Backups Worsen During Toll-Lanes Construction

Feb. 03--Beginning on Monday, Charlotte Area Transit System will add more commuter bus trips to and from north Mecklenburg as backups continue to worsen during construction of Interstate 77 toll lanes. The 53X Northlake Express bus is getting two new morning inbound and three new evening/outbound trips, while the 77X North Mecklenburg Express will see two new morning inbound and two new evening outbound trips, CATS announced on Thursday.

