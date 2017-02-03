More self-storage, retail planned for...

More self-storage, retail planned for University City

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Columbia, S.C.-based self-storage developer active in the local market recently closed on a land purchase to develop another facility in Charlotte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
womens march in charlotte 1 hr Smh 2
Mexican Shooting 2 hr Timmy_ 2
Pack your bags 21 hr IB Normal 4
Thank God 4 TRUMP 21 hr IB Normal 2
dwight powell (Jan '12) Wed NOT COOL 72
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) Wed N2Deep0U2 6
blackwoods of mt. holly Jan 31 Grape Vodka 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC