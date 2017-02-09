More roadwork, tolls planned for Independence Blvd's future
It only takes one trip down Independence Boulevard to know how frustrating traffic can be on the region's primary east-west corridor. Depending on the time of day, stoplights, accidents and traffic jams can turn the road into a sea of brake lights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belk can go to he//
|13 hr
|Bye
|3
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|14 hr
|LongJohn
|267
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Tue
|N2Deep0U2
|8
|Superbowel
|Feb 7
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Feb 6
|Byehispanics
|5
|What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12)
|Feb 6
|Truthful
|73
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 5
|Iambrilliant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC