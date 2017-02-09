More roadwork, tolls planned for Inde...

More roadwork, tolls planned for Independence Blvd's future

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

It only takes one trip down Independence Boulevard to know how frustrating traffic can be on the region's primary east-west corridor. Depending on the time of day, stoplights, accidents and traffic jams can turn the road into a sea of brake lights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belk can go to he// 13 hr Bye 3
I Love Black Women (May '11) 14 hr LongJohn 267
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) Tue N2Deep0U2 8
Superbowel Feb 7 Football Head 3
Pack your bags Feb 6 Byehispanics 5
What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12) Feb 6 Truthful 73
I am God's messenger mga Feb 5 Iambrilliant 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,362 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC