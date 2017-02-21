More Rick Siskey companies could be pushed into bankruptcy as investors seek repayment
More companies operated by the late Risk Siskey are set to be pushed into bankruptcy as attorneys continue to seek repayment for investors caught up in an alleged Ponzi scheme. Siskey took his own life in December, days after court filings gave the first public indication that he was under investigation for fraud allegations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Whatever
|4,933
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|8 hr
|MarkJ-
|20
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Tue
|AmericanRider1776
|130
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Mon
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Feb 18
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC