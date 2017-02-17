Man struck by vehicle in NE Charlotte dies at hospital
A person who was struck by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Saturday night died early Sunday morning at the hospital. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 6500 block of Reagan Drive near Graham Meadow Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Sun
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Sun
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Sat
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Sat
|Deportation Squad
|2
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Fri
|ThomasA
|9
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Feb 16
|Lurn two spale
|75
|Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in...
|Feb 16
|jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC